The Montreal Canadiens' next three games have been postponed as a result of NHL COVID-19 protocol, the league announced Tuesday.
The Canadiens' game against the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday was postponed shortly before the opening faceoff after Montreal forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi entered COVID-19 protocol.
The Canadiens' games against the Oilers on Wednesday and Friday have been called off, as well as their contest versus the visiting Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
"Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Canadiens will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Monday, March 29," the league announced.
--Field Level Media
