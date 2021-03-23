The Montreal Canadiens' next three games have been postponed as a result of NHL COVID-19 protocol, the league announced Tuesday.

The Canadiens' game against the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday was postponed shortly before the opening faceoff after Montreal forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi entered COVID-19 protocol.

The Canadiens' games against the Oilers on Wednesday and Friday have been called off, as well as their contest versus the visiting Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

"Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Canadiens will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Monday, March 29," the league announced.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.