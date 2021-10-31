Sorry, an error occurred.
Montreal Canadiens forward Mathieu Perreault will miss two to three weeks with an eye injury, coach Dominique Ducharme said Sunday.
Perreault has recorded four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games this season for the Canadiens. All three of his goals came in Montreal's 6-1 romp over the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 23.
Perreault signed with Montreal during the offseason after scoring nine goals in 56 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season.
Perreault, 33, has 347 points (142 goals, 205 assists) in 691 career games with the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Jets and Canadiens.
Adam Brooks, 25, is expected to draw into the lineup for the Canadiens in Sunday's game against the Ducks.
--Field Level Media
