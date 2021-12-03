Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson is expected to miss two-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury, coach Dominique Ducharme said.

Anderson sustained the injury after sliding awkwardly into the boards during the second period of Montreal's 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Forward Laurent Dauphin was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League after the game.

Anderson, 27, has recorded 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 25 games this season.

He has 152 points (89 goals, 63 assists) in 344 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2014-2020) and Canadiens.

Dauphin, 26, leads the Rocket in goals (11) and points (16) in 18 games this season.

--Field Level Media

