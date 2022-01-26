Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is sidelined indefinitely due to an upper-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Drouin last played in a game on Jan. 20 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 26-year-old Quebec native has collected 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 32 games this season.

Drouin has 252 points (75 goals, 177 assists) in 425 career games with the Lightning (2014-17) and Canadiens. He was selected by Tampa Bay with the third overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

