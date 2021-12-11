Sorry, an error occurred.
Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli underwent surgery on his hand earlier this week and is expected to be sidelined eight weeks, the team announced Saturday.
The operation was performed at the Montreal General Hospital by Dr. Edward Harvey.
Toffoli, 29, has recorded 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 26 games this season.
A Stanley Cup winner with Los Angeles in 2014, Toffoli has 361 points (178 goals, 183 assists) in 603 career games with the Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Canadiens.
The Kings selected Toffoli in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
