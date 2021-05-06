The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday that forward Ryan Poehling will miss the rest of the season because of a wrist injury that will require surgery.
The team did not say when the injury occurred, but said a recovery timeline will be provided after the medical procedure.
Poehling, 22, was a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft.
He spent the 2020-21 season with the club's AHL affiliate in Laval, tallying 11 goals and 14 assists in 28 games.
Poehling registered a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut on April 6, 2019. He has four goals and one assist in 28 NHL games.
--Field Level Media
