The Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday that forward Ryan Poehling will miss the rest of the season because of a wrist injury that will require surgery.

The team did not say when the injury occurred, but said a recovery timeline will be provided after the medical procedure.

Poehling, 22, was a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft.

He spent the 2020-21 season with the club's AHL affiliate in Laval, tallying 11 goals and 14 assists in 28 games.

Poehling registered a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut on April 6, 2019. He has four goals and one assist in 28 NHL games.

