Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday.
Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy.
He has missed Montreal's past three games with a "non-COVID illness," last appearing in a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers last Wednesday.
Drouin has two goals and 21 assists in 44 games this season.
A first-round pick (third overall) by Tampa Bay in 2013, Drouin has 232 points (69 goals, 163 assists) in 393 games with the Lightning (2014-17) and Canadiens.
