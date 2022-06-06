The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year contract extension with defenseman Chris Wideman that runs through the 2023-24 season.

The team announced the deal but not the financial terms on Monday.

In 64 games in 2021-22, Wideman recorded 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) with the Canadiens, He signed a one-year contract on July 28, 2021.

Wideman, 32, amassed 20 goals and 52 assists in 245 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Canadiens.

The Senators selected Wideman in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In