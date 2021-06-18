Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme is isolating at home due to "irregularities" in his daily testing for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.
The Canadiens also canceled a scheduled Friday morning video conference with Ducharme.
The team said further tests will be conducted ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series versus the visiting Vegas Golden Knights, scheduled for Friday night. The best-of-seven series is tied at one win apiece.
The Canadiens confirmed to the Montreal Gazette that Ducharme has received both of his COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Ducharme, 48, guided the Canadiens to a 15-16-7 record after taking over for the fired Claude Julien during the regular season. Montreal followed that up by winning nine of its 13 playoff games.
--Field Level Media
