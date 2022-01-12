Sorry, an error occurred.
The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
Pitlick, 24, registered six goals and five assists in 20 games this season for the Wild.
"Rem's played well in spurts," Wild coach Dean Evason said of the decision this week to waive Pitlick. "He's competed. He's tried. It's just a situation where we're going to go in another direction."
A third-round draft pick by Nashville in 2016, Pitlick had two assists in 11 games with the Predators from 2019-21.
Pitlick's younger brother, Rhett, was a fifth-round pick by Montreal in 2019 and currently plays for the University of Minnesota.
--Field Level Media
