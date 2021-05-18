Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber skated with the team at practice on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury last month.
Weber, a 35-year-old defenseman, has missed his team's last seven games with the injury. He last played in the Canadiens' 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 28.
Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said he had expected Weber to be on the ice for Game 1 of Montreal's first-round series at Toronto on Thursday.
Weber recorded 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 48 games this season. He has 589 points (224 goals, 365 assists) in 1,038 career NHL games with the Nashville Predators and Canadiens.
--Field Level Media
