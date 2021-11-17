Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher was fined $2,500 by the NHL on Wednesday for his actions against New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow.

Gallagher was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct in the third period of Montreal's 3-2 setback in New York on Tuesday.

Gallagher, 29, had an assist on Tuesday to boost his point total to eight (three goals, five assists) in 17 games this season.

He has recorded 365 points (190 goals, 175 assists) in 599 career games since being selected by the Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

