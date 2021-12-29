Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron and goaltender Cayden Primeau entered COVID-19 protocols Wednesday.

Primeau was just called up from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Monday after goalie Jake Allen and four others landed in the health and safety protocols.

Primeau, 22, is 1-2-0 this season for Montreal with a .904 save percentage and 3.65 goals-against average.

Byron, 32, has not yet played in a game this season as he continues to recover from offseason hip surgery.

He has 201 points (94 goals, 107 assists) in 494 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames and Montreal.

The Canadiens, who lost 5-4 in overtime Tuesday to the Tampa Bay Lightning, are scheduled to begin a four-game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.

--Field Level Media

