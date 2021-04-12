The Montreal Canadiens acquired Erik Gustafsson from the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Flyers will retain 50 percent of Gustafsson's salary for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Gustafsson signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Flyers on Oct. 12.

Gustafsson, 29, recorded 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 24 games this season.

Gustafsson has collected 129 points (29 goals, 100 assists) in 245 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames and Flyers. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.