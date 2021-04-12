The Montreal Canadiens acquired Erik Gustafsson from the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Flyers will retain 50 percent of Gustafsson's salary for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Gustafsson signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Flyers on Oct. 12.
Gustafsson, 29, recorded 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 24 games this season.
Gustafsson has collected 129 points (29 goals, 100 assists) in 245 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames and Flyers. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
