Cyle Larin and Jonathan Osorio scored goals four minutes apart Sunday as Canada rallied for a 4-1 victory over Martinique in the opener of Group B play in the Gold Cup at Kansas City, Kan.
Stephen Eustaquio and Theo Corbeanu also scored goals for Canada, which was forced to come back from an early Martinique goal when Emmanuel Riviere gave his team a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.
Six minutes after Riviere scored from just inside the penalty spot, Larin tied it 1-1 on a header off a corner kick from Junior Hoilett. Canada moved into the lead for good in the 20th minute when Osorio scored unmarked from right in front of the goal.
Canada essentially sealed the victory in the 26th minute when Eustaquio blasted a shot from just outside of the penalty area for a 3-0 advantage. Corbeanu's goal came in the 89th minute.
Canada next will face Haiti, while Martinique faces the United States, with both games Thursday at Kansas City. The United States was facing Haiti later Sunday in the Group B opener for each.
