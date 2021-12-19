January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith putts on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Hideki Matsuyama hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Daniel Berger hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm hits his chip shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Daniel Berger hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Daniel Berger hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cam Davis hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; A surfer rides a wave as Daniel Berger leaves the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm lines up his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Kevin Na putts on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Hideki Matsuyama hits his fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Hideki Matsuyama putts on the 12th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Hideki Matsuyama lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Xander Schauffele lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Daniel Berger hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Xander Schauffele hits his fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith putts on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Branden Grace hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm hits his fairway shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; A surfer rides a wave as Brooks Koepka lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; A whale tail slaps during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm putts on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; A surfer rides a wave as Cameron Smith (left) and Daniel Berger (right) prepare for their putts on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm reacts after missing his putt on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Daniel Berger putts on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Patrick Cantlay hits his fairway shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; A surfer rides a wave as Daniel Berger prepares for his putt on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Branden Grace hits his fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Kevin Na acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Patrick Cantlay hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Stewart Cink hits his fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; A surfer rides a wave as Cameron Smith walks on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Brooks Koepka reacts after hitting his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Joel Dahmen hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Cameron Smith putts on the 10th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Harris English hits his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau with his driver on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Branden Grace hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; K.H. Lee putts on the ninth hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau lines up his putt on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; K.H. Lee hits his second shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Harris English hits his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau points after his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau walks on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Tony Finau hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jordan Spieth hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Si Woo Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Hideki Matsuyama hits out of the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Xander Schauffele putts on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jason Kokrak acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the first hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Seamus Power hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Matt Jones hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Phil Mickelson putts on the first hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Tony Finau prepares to hit his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Phil Mickelson acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the first hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Hideki Matsuyama lines up his putt on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Si Woo Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Phil Mickelson putts on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Phil Mickelson putts on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jordan Spieth lines up his putt on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
January 7, 2022; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Xander Schauffele hits his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports