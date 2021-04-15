Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Cameron Smith inspects the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Ian Poulter inspects the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Pat Perez hits from the bunker onto the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Pat Perez hits from the bunker onto the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Ian Poulter putts on the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Ian Poulter chips onto the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Ian Poulter on the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; General view of a hole steward wearing a vest outlining restrictions in place for Covid-19 during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; General view of a sign outlining restrictions in place for Covid-19 during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; General view of a sign outlining restrictions in place for Covid-19 during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Cameron Smith confers with his caddie on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Sebastian Munoz hits from the bunker on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; C.T. Pan inspects the green on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Kevin Kisner reacts after putting on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Kevin Kisner hits from the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Wesley Bryan lines up his shot on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; C.T. Pan hits from the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Dustin Johnson reacts after putting on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Dustin Johnson chips onto the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Dustin Johnson chips onto the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Dustin Johnson chips onto the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Matt Fitzpatrick tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Michael Kim hits from the bunker on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Michael Kim approaches the green on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Satoshi Kodaira hits from the bunker on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Jim Furyk approaches the green on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Jim Furyk inspects the green on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Andrew Landry inspects the green on the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Stewart Cink on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Stewart Cink reacts after putting on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Stewart Cink putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Satoshi Kodaira gets advice from his caddie on the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Stewart Cink chats with his caddie before teeing off on the ninth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Stewart Cink hits from the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Stewart Cink gets advice from his caddie on the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Satoshi Kodaira hits from the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Lucas Glover looks over the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Lucas Glover looks over the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Mark Hubbard hits from the fairway of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Mark Hubbard gets advice from his caddie on the fairway of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Lucas Glover looks over the green of the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Martin Trainer tees off from the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Brandt Snedeker tees off from the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Martin Trainer lines up his shot on the green of the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Brandt Snedeker hit from the bunker on the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Adam Long putts on the green of the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Martin Trainer reacts after putting on the green of the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Charles Howell III hits from the fairway of the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Charles Howell III tees off from the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Matt Wallace approaches the green on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Si Woo Kim inspects the green of the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Charles Howell III approaches the green of the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Zach Johnson inspects the green of the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Zach Johnson hits onto the green of the fifth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Matt Wallace inspects the green on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook hits from the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Kevin Streelman lines up the shot on the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Andrew Putnam inspects the green on the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Nick Taylor gets advice from his caddie on the green of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; William McGirt gets advice from his caddie on the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; William McGirt hits from the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Kevin Streelman gets advice from his caddie on the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Russell Knox reacts after putting on the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Nick Taylor inspects the green of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Kevin Streelman hits from just off the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Austin Cook gets advice from his caddie on the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Rory Sabbatini hits from the fairway of the first hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 15, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Tommy Fleetwood gets advice from his caddie on the fairway of the first hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports