Great Britain jumped out to a fast start in their Group D match against Spain on Saturday in the inaugural United Cup, an 18-team, mixed-gender competition being played in a trio of Australian cities.
Brit Cameron Norrie posted a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal in Sydney. Countrywoman Katie Swan gave Great Britain a 2-0 lead in the series with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz.
The hard-court tournament is being sponsored by the ATP and WTA tours and features teams competing for $15 million in prize money. The group stage runs through Jan. 3 with playoffs to follow. The final will be held Jan. 8 in Sydney.
Also in Sydney, the Czech Republic claimed a 2-0 advantage over Germany in a Group C clash following a pair of straight-set victories. Jiri Lehecka notched a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over world No. 12 Alexander Zverev, while Marie Bouzkova secured a 6-2, 7-5 win over Jule Niemeier.
Croatia garnered a 2-0 advantage over Argentina in their Group F contest in Perth. Donna Vekic coasted to a 6-0, 6-4 win over Maria Carle, while Borna Coric had a tougher time of it in a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.
Also in Perth, Belgium and Bulgaria split their Group A results on Saturday. Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck notched a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Isabella Shinikova, while Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov claimed a 6-4, 7-5 triumph over David Goffin.
Poland and Kazakhstan also split their matches during a Group B clash in Brisbane. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3 before Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov secured a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over Daniel Michalski.
Also in Brisbane, Brazil took a 2-0 lead over Norway in their Group E clash. Beatriz Haddad Maia posted a 6-4, 6-2 win over Malene Helgo while Felipe Meligeni Alves gave Brazil another leg up with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Viktor Durasovic.
