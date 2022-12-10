Cam Whitmore scored 19 points, Mark Armstrong added 13 and Villanova defeated Boston College 77-56 Saturday in Newark, N.J.
Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels had 12 each for the Wildcats (5-5), who won their third in a row.
Villanova continued to play without standout Justin Moore, who's recovering from an Achilles injury.
DeMarr Langford Jr. and Mason Madsen led Boston College with 13 points apiece.
The Eagles (5-6) have lost four straight. They shot 8 of 26 from 3-point territory, including 2 of 15 in the second half.
Boston College starting point guard Makai Ashton-Langford remained out with a hamstring injury.
Whitmore dropped in a contested 15-foot jumper and Villanova led 21-10 with 10:33 left in the first half.
Langford Jr. hit a difficult shot, Madsen added a 3-pointer and Boston College quickly closed within six.
CJ Penha converted a four-play with 5:37 remaining and the Eagles closed within 24-21.
But Brendan Hausen and Armstrong came back with treys on the next two possessions for the Wildcats.
Whitmore made a deep 3-pointer with 1:24 left and Villanova led 38-27.
After the Wildcats went ahead by 13, Penha knocked down a 30-foot trey before the halftime buzzer to get within 40-30.
Chris Arcidiacono hit two free throws, Dixon scored in the low post and Villanova quickly went ahead by 14 early in the second half.
When Whitmore made another trey with 13:17 to go, the Wildcats took a 53-38 lead.
Madsen responded for the Eagles with a basket in the lane.
Devin McGlockton soon broke free in the lane and threw down a dunk with 9:34 left to cut the deficit to 56-46.
On Villanova's next possession, Armstrong hit a 3-pointer. Dixon scored the next four points, Whitmore added a dunk and the lead ballooned to 19.
The Wildcats cruised to the victory from there.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.