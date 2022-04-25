Guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season at North Carolina, ensuring the Tar Heels return their top two scorers for the 2022-23 season.

Love joins leading scorer Armando Bacot and guard R.J. Davis, who also announced his return over the weekend. Davis averaged 13.5 points per game in 2021-22.

Carolina's top defender Leaky Black is also coming back next season, meaning the Heels return four of their five starters from last season's team that made it to the NCAA Tournament title game.

Love announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

"The opportunity to play at North Carolina is something I'll never take for granted," Love posted, in part. "I'm back."

Love was the Tar Heels' second-leading scorer at 15.9 points per game, trailing Bacot's 16.3. The 6-foot-4 guard also averaged 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 39 games (38 starts).

However, Love took it up a notch in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 18.8 points per game in leading the Tar Heels to the championship game, where they lost to Kansas 72-69.

He -- along with Bacot -- was named to the All-Tournament team.

Carolina's only loss from its starting five is super senior Brady Manek.

--Field Level Media

