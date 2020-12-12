California's game Saturday afternoon at Washington State is being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Golden Bears, the Pac-12 announced.
"This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game as a result of one positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case confirmed via a PCR test today and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," the conference said in a statement.
The Golden Bears (1-3) and Cougars (1-2) were scheduled to kick off the Pac-12 contest at 4 p.m. ET in Pullman, Wash.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.