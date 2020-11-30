California held visiting Nicholls State to six points in the first 14 minutes of the game, blew a 15-point lead and then rode uncharacteristically good 3-point shooting to a 60-49 nonconference victory on Monday night.
Matt Bradley connected on three 3-pointers to account for almost one-third of his game-high 26 points for the Golden Bears (2-1), who were playing their home opener.
Grant Anticevich (three), Makale Foreman (two) and Ryan Betley (two) also dropped in multiple treys as Cal, one of the worst 3-point-shooting teams in the nation last season, went 10-for-26 from beyond the arc.
The Golden Bears made 10 3-pointers only once in 32 games last season, that coming in a nonconference win over Pepperdine.
After the Colonels (2-2) had rallied from a 21-6 deficit into a 23-all tie, Bradley bombed in a 3-pointer with 17:18 remaining in the game to give Cal the lead for good.
The Golden Bears, who have won two straight after a season-opening loss at Oregon State, went on to lead by as many as 15.
Anticevich backed Bradley with 11 points, while Andre Kelly had a game-high-tying nine rebounds off the bench to complement four points.
Foreman and Betley each finished with six points, all on 3-pointers.
Najee Garvin had 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Nicholls State, which was playing its fourth game in Northern California over a six-day span. The Colonels complete a week-long San Francisco Bay Area swing at Saint Mary's on Tuesday.
Ty Gordon went for 12 points for the Colonels, a 21-10 team last season. Kevin Johnson, who had recorded 11 steals in two season-opening wins in the Bronco Invitational at Santa Clara last week, added three more steals to his season total.
With four different players combining for five 3-pointers, the Golden Bears appeared fully in control of the game with a 21-6 lead in the game's 14th minute.
But the Colonels finished the half on a 12-2 run to get within 23-18, before drawing even at 23-all in the third minute of the second period on a 3-pointer by Gordon.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.