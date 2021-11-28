Joel Brown's 3-pointer with 6:21 remaining in the game capped a 7-0 burst that allowed host California to break away from previously undefeated Fresno State en route to a 65-57 non-conference basketball victory Sunday night in Berkeley, Calif.
Jordan Shepherd had 17 points, Andre Kelly 14 and Grant Anticevich 13 in a balanced attack that allowed the Golden Bears (3-4) to rebound from a pair of losses to ranked opponents last week in Florida.
Orlando Robinson went for a game-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (5-1), but got little help in the scoring column, resulting in the visitors' season-low point total.
Cal led just 43-42 after a layup by Fresno State's Kyle Harding with 7:58 remaining before gaining the upper hand the rest of the way.
Brown's 3-pointer, which gave Cal a 50-42 lead, came after Shepherd and Jalen Celestine had begun the Golden Bears' run-away with hoops.
Robinson countered with an interior basket to cut the deficit to six, but Anticevich turned a layup into a three-point play, and Shepherd and Kuany Kuany drilled back-breaking 3-pointers, as Cal ran off to a 59-45 advantage and coasted home.
Shepherd (6-for-14), Kelly (6-for-8) and Anticevich (5-for-10) combined to shoot 17-for-32 for the Golden Bears, who outshot the Bulldogs 47.1 percent to 43.1 percent. Anticevich and Brown each connected on a pair of 3-pointers.
Shepherd also found time for a team-high seven rebounds.
Robinson also logged team-highs with nine rebounds and four assists for Fresno State, which lost to Cal for the fourth time in their last five meetings since 2013.
Robinson shot 9-for-16, but his teammates combined to go just 13-for-35.
Isaiah Hill was the only other Bulldog in double figures with 10 points.
Cal never trailed, scoring the first seven points before going up 11-2. Fresno State did draw even at 17-all, but the Golden Bears built the lead to 28-21 by halftime.
The second half featured two ties, the last at 40-all with 10:34 to play.
