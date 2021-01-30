Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.