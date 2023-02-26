The host San Diego Padres exploded for nine runs in the second inning en route to an 18-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Peoria, Ariz.
Juan Soto went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs to headline San Diego's 20-hit effort, while Pavin Smith went 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of RBIs for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers 13, Guardians 4
Corey Seager had a homer and three RBIs, and Texas struck for five runs (four earned) off Zach Plesac in a victory over host Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz.
Royals 8, Mariners 7
Kansas City used a three-run sixth inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish, edging visiting Seattle in Surprise, Ariz.
Dodgers 9, Cubs 4
Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs to lift host Los Angeles over Chicago in Glendale, Ariz.
Giants 7, Reds 6
Will Wilson hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth as San Francisco rallied from a four-run, eighth-inning deficit to slide past visiting Cincinnati in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Angels 7, White Sox 0
Eight pitchers combined to throw a five-hitter as host Los Angeles blanked Chicago in Tempe, Ariz.
Athletics 11, Brewers 4
Ryan Noda and Shea Langeliers each went deep as visiting Oakland blew by Milwaukee in Phoenix.
Rockies 12, Brewers 6
Host Colorado brought up five runs in the seventh inning and tacked on four more in the eighth to tackle Milwaukee in Scottsdale, Ariz.
--Field Level Media
