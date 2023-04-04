North Texas guard and Conference USA Player of the Year Tylor Perry will play somewhere else in 2023-24, either in the NBA or a major college program.
Perry announced Monday night that he will test the NBA draft waters while entering the transfer portal as well. Perry can retain his eligibility by not signing with an agent right away.
Perry is fresh off leading North Texas to the NIT championship last Thursday in a win over fellow C-USA foe UAB. Perry was named tournament Most Outstanding Player.
Perry made the announcement on social media.
One possible destination for Perry, should he return to college, is Texas Tech. Former UNT coach Grant McCasland was named the new coach of the Red Raiders on Friday.
The 5-foot-11 Perry has one year of eligibility remaining after playing his first two seasons at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.
Perry led the Mean Green in scoring and steals, with 17.3 points per game and 1.3 thefts. He also posted 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 41.3 percent from the 3-point line.
He averaged 15.6 points per game in 67 games (37 starts) for UNT.
--Field Level Media
