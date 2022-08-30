Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron (25) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Toglia (29) against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard (52) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) steals second base against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) and first baseman Michael Toglia (29) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard (left) and catcher Elias Diaz (right) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (54) gestures in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero (left) and third base coach Stu Cole (39) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena (51) sits water while walking to the mound against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) yells at an umpire against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Garrett Hampson (1) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Robbie Grossman (15) steals second against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Sean Bouchard (12) makes a diving catch against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron (25) celebrates after scoring with teammates against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Robbie Grossman (15) hits a single against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero (44) hits a RBI double against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits an RBI double against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena (51) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena (51) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) throws a runner out at first against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) waits on the on-deck circle in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) celebrates after a single against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws a runner out at first against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia (29) talks to Atlanta Braves first base coach Eric Young Sr. (2) in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a baseball in the dugout during the game between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero (44) throws a runner out at first base in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia (29) smiles before his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (left) talks to catcher William Contreras (24) in the dugout during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias (11) throws to first base against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) looks on from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) looks on from the on-deck circle during the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) looks on from the dugout against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia (29) talks to Atlanta Braves first base coach Eric Young Sr. (2) in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron (25) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Toglia (29) against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Jose Urena overcame a rough start to pitch five solid innings and designated hitter C.J. Cron drove in a pair of runs Tuesday to help the visiting Colorado Rockies beat Atlanta 3-2, handing the Braves their third straight loss.
Urena (3-5) seemed to gain confidence after escaping from a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. He allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. It was a strong response to his last start, when he allowed nine runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
Cron went 1-for-5 and is batting .321 (9-for-28) since sitting the final two games of the San Francisco series Aug. 20-21. He has a club-leading 86 RBIs.
The win was Colorado's first against Atlanta this season. The Braves swept the Rockies in a four-game series in Denver back in June.
The Rockies got two scoreless innings of relief from Justin Lawrence, one from Carlos Estevez and a perfect ninth from closer Daniel Bard, who earned his 28th save.
Atlanta starter Max Fried (12-5) did not have his best stuff and left after five innings, his shortest stint since July 11, when he went five innings against the New York Mets. He allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits, one walk and recorded a season-low three strikeouts.
The Braves got on the board in the second inning when Dansby Swanson doubled in a run, then made it 2-0 in the second when Eddie Rosario doubled off the right-field wall to bring home Austin Riley.
Colorado tied the game in the fourth inning. Brendan Rogers tripled and scored on a single by Cron, who scored on Elehuris Montero's double into the left-field corner.
The Rockies went ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning when Randal Grichuk scored on a bases-loaded grounder by Cron.
Colorado rookie Sean Bouchard got his first career hit in the sixth inning, a single off reliever Jay Jackson.
