The Butler men's basketball team paused all team activities Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test.
Sunday's game against Eastern Illinois has been postponed.
The test was administered Wednesday night following the Bulldogs' season-opening 66-62 victory against Western Michigan in Indianapolis.
The individual who tested positive has Tier 1 status, meaning it is either a student-athlete, a coach or a member of the support staff.
"The individual is not displaying symptoms and a confirmation test will be conducted," Butler said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Those identified as close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine."
Butler is in its fourth season under head coach LaVall Jordan. The Bulldogs finished 22-9 last season, including a 10-8 record in the Big East Conference.
