Considering Tennessee Tech's long-running, non-conference road struggles, Butler has a good chance to win back-to-back games for the first time in two weeks.
Looking to remain undefeated at home, the Bulldogs aim to hand the Golden Eagles a 20th straight defeat against non-conference road opponents on Saturday in Indianapolis.
The only time Butler (5-3) has won consecutive games came Nov. 17 and 19 at home versus St. Francis (Pa.) and the Citadel, respectively. The Bulldogs followed those wins by going 1-2 at the Battle 4 Atlantis before bouncing back to hand Kansas State its first defeat with Thursday's 76-64 victory at home.
"It gives us something to build on," Butler coach Thad Matta said.
"We've seen a lot of different stuff, and when you can have different guys do different things, I like that as a coach."
Matta liked that his squad held an opponent to fewer than 70 points for the first time in four games, and that each starter had at least 11 points against K-State.
Manny Bates (12.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg) posted his third double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Chuck Harris (13.5 ppg) has totaled 35 points on 14-of-26 shooting in the last two games.
The Bulldogs are shooting 59.0 percent and holding opponents to 41.3 at home.
Tennessee Tech (3-5) is looking to avoid a third consecutive loss overall.
The Golden Eagles' most recent non-conference road victory came at Winthrop in November 2019.
Tennessee Tech held an 11-point halftime lead against Chattanooga at home Wednesday, then allowed the Mocs to shoot 12-of-15 from the field, and 7-of-9 from 3-point range, in the final 20 minutes.
"There's a lot of things that we'll be able to learn from," Tennessee Tech coach John Pelphrey said following the 81-74 loss.
"We've got to find a way to connect the two halves."
Playing for his third school, the Eagles' Jaylen Sebree averages team highs of 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.
