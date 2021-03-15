Butler guard Myles Tate tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last week's Big East tournament, the school said Monday.
Tate will undergo surgery and Butler said a recovery timeline will be released at a later date.
Tate sustained the injury during Thursday's 87-56 tournament quarterfinal loss to Creighton. He was helped off the floor during the second half after scoring four points in 16 minutes.
The freshman averaged 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25 games (18 starts) this season. He led the squad with 29 steals.
Butler went 10-15 this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.