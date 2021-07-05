San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey departed Sunday night's game against the host Arizona Diamondbacks with a left thumb injury, which the Giants later confirmed was a left thumb contusion. X-rays were negative.

The 34-year-old Posey was shaken up when a foul ball off the bat of Arizona's Daulton Varsho smacked off the thumb area of his glove. The seven-time All-Star was examined by a trainer and initially stayed in the game.

Varsho struck out on the following pitch for the inning's second out and Posey winced in pain and looked over at the Giants' dugout, signaling that he couldn't continue.

Curt Casali entered the game in place of Posey, who was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI before exiting.

--Field Level Media

