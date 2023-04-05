Windy City Bulls point guard Carlik Jones was voted NBA G League MVP.
Jones, 25, led the G League in scoring with an average of 26.1 points per game. He capped the regular season with a 44-point, seven-assist outing.
He had seven 30-point games this season and averaged 7.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.
The G League MVP award is voted on by all 30 head coaches and general managers.
Jones was undrafted after one season at Louisville and three seasons at Radford, where he was a two-time first-team All-Big South pick and the 2020 league player of the year.
