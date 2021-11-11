Sorry, an error occurred.
Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Thursday with multiple reports saying he tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bulls listed Vucevic as out for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors on their injury report.
According to NBC Chicago, Vucevic isn't traveling for the five-game Western road trip that starts with the game against the Warriors. He will miss at least 10 days.
Vucevic played 32 minutes during Chicago's 117-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The 31-year-old Vucevic is averaging 13.6 points and 10.9 rebounds in 11 games this season.
Vucevic was a two-time All-Star for the Orlando Magic before being dealt to the Bulls at last season's trading deadline.
The 11-year veteran has career averages of 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds. He spent his first NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers (2011-12) before spending 8 1/2 seasons the Magic.
--Field Level Media
