Chicago Bulls All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out for Thursday night's game at New Orleans with a left adductor strain.

However, Zach LaVine (knee soreness) is available to play.

It will be just the fifth missed game for DeRozan this season. The Bulls are 2-2 in those four games.

DeRozan, 32, is averaging 27.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and coming off his fifth career All-Star appearance.

DeRozan scored 21 points in Tuesday night's loss at Milwaukee.

The Bulls (42-30) enter Thursday night's game as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

--Field Level Media

