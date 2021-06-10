Chicago Bulls guard Coby White underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder Thursday.
The procedure repaired damage from an injury White sustained this past weekend while he engaged in basketball activities away from the team.
White, 21, will be re-evaluated in four months.
In 69 games (54 starts) this season, White averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 41.6 percent from the field.
The seventh overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft out of North Carolina, White has averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 134 games (55 starts) with Chicago.
Field Level Media
