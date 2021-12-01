Chicago Bulls guard Coby White tested positive for COVID-19, coach Billy Donovan announced Wednesday.

White, 21, is averaging 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in nine games (one start) in his third season.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, White has career averages of 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 143 games (56 starts) with the Bulls.

White missed Chicago's first 13 games this season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

The Bulls (14-8) were in second place in the Eastern Conference and leading the Central Division following a 133-119 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

--Field Level Media

