Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss two to four weeks with a right shoulder injury, the team said Monday.
The diagnosis of a sprained right acromioclavicular joint followed an MRI exam.
Markkanen, 23, sustained the injury in Friday night's 123-119 loss to the Magic in Orlando. The Bulls followed with a win against the Magic on Saturday without Markkanen in the lineup.
The No. 7 overall draft pick in 2017, Markkanen is in his fourth season with the Bulls. In 14 games this season, he is averaging a career-high 19.1 points to go with 6.1 rebounds per game.
In 184 career games, he has averaged 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
