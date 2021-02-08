Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss two to four weeks with a right shoulder injury, the team said Monday.

The diagnosis of a sprained right acromioclavicular joint followed an MRI exam.

Markkanen, 23, sustained the injury in Friday night's 123-119 loss to the Magic in Orlando. The Bulls followed with a win against the Magic on Saturday without Markkanen in the lineup.

The No. 7 overall draft pick in 2017, Markkanen is in his fourth season with the Bulls. In 14 games this season, he is averaging a career-high 19.1 points to go with 6.1 rebounds per game.

In 184 career games, he has averaged 16.4 points and 7.5 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

