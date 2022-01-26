Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will be sidelined at least six weeks with a broken right index finger.

The team said the injury occurred while Jones was working out at the team's training facility on Tuesday.

Jones, 24, has been in rehab since sustaining a bone bruise in his right knee on Jan. 12.

"(His finger) has been placed in a splint and (he) is expected to return in 6-8 weeks," the Bulls said in a news release. "Jones could potentially return earlier with a protective splint."

Through 31 games (eight starts) this season, Jones is averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 17.2 minutes.

The short-handed Bulls also are playing without Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist) until at least March.

--Field Level Media

