Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson tied an NCAA record with eight rushing touchdowns in a 70-41 win over Kent State on Saturday.
Patterson carried the ball 36 times for 409 yards and scored on runs of 3, 31, 42, 49, 1, 7, 11 and 58 yards. Five of those scores and 267 yards came in the first half at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y.
The 5-foot-9 junior from Glendale, Md., became the first player since Ricky Williams of Texas in 1996 to gain at least 300 yards in consecutive games following a 301-yard performance at Bowling Green on Nov. 17. He broke his own school rushing record for the second straight game.
Howard Griffith of Illinois ran for eight touchdowns on Sept. 22, 1990.
