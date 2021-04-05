The NBA fined Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield $20,000 on Monday for directing inappropriate language toward game officials.
The incident occurred following the conclusion of the Kings' 129-128 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
The Kings were upset that Milwaukee's Khris Middleton was awarded a timeout with 13.4 seconds left as he stepped out of bounds. The Kings had rallied and were trailing by four points.
Hield scored 19 in the loss.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.