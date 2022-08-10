Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage sustained an apparent left leg injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins.
Gage walked off the field with trainers. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.
The Buccaneers also received a scare when offensive lineman Robert Hainsey was carted off the field toward the end of practice. Multiple media outlets, however, reported that Hainsey was just dealing with a cramp and will be fine.
Hainsey, who will celebrate his 24th birthday on Friday, is competing with Nick Leverett over the starting center position. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is expected to miss months with a knee injury he sustained in practice last month.
The Bucs already saw wideout Mike Evans sustain a hamstring injury during practice last Friday. He is considered day-to-day with the injury by coach Todd Bowles.
Wideout Chris Godwin is working his way back from surgery in January to repair a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee.
Gage, 26, signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Buccaneers after spending his first four seasons with NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons.
Gage had 66 catches for 770 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season. He has 193 receptions for 2,065 yards and nine scores in 61 career games since being selected by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
