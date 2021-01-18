Tampa Bay wideout Antonio Brown will have an MRI on his ailing knee, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

Brown played just 29 snaps in Sunday's divisional playoff win over the New Orleans Saints. He caught one pass for 10 yards and was targeted three times. Brown played just 33 snaps in the wild-card round against Washington, catching two passes - one for a touchdown - for 49 yards.

Brown's best game of the season came in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he hauled in 11 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs play at Green Bay this Sunday in the NFC Championship.

--Field Level Media

