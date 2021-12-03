Sorry, an error occurred.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will promote Breshad Perriman from the practice squad to take the roster spot of fellow wide receiver Antonio Brown, the former's agent Drew Rosenhaus said Friday.
Brown will serve a three-game suspension for providing false vaccination information to both the Buccaneers and the NFL.
Perriman, 28, had two receptions for 19 yards in Tampa Bay's 30-10 victory over the New York Giants on Nov. 22.
A first-round pick of Baltimore in the 2015 NFL Draft, Perriman has 127 catches for 2,085 yards with 14 touchdowns in 65 career games with the Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Buccaneers.
Brown, 33, has 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season. He was likely to miss at least the next two games anyway with a lingering ankle/heel injury.
--Field Level Media
