The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday.
The veteran free agent tried out for the defending Super Bowl champions at their rookie minicamp this weekend.
Hamilton, 28, played in all 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and contributed 12 tackles. He played 330 snaps on special teams and 135 on defense.
Hamilton has 50 tackles and five passes defensed in 57 career games (two starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders (2016-17), New York Giants (2018-19) and Chiefs.
