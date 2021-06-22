Linebacker Joe Tryon signed his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.
Tryon, who was selected with the 32nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, inked a four-year deal worth $11.17 million, per the Tampa Bay Times. He received a signing bonus of approximately $5.48 million from the Buccaneers, who hold a fifth-year option on his contract.
Tryon is the sixth of the seven Buccaneers' 2021 draft picks to sign a contract. Third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey is the lone remaining unsigned draft pick on the team.
Tryon, 22, opted out of the 2020 college football season at Washington after recording eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in the previous campaign.
He is coming off an arthroscopic procedure on his knee shortly after the draft, however he was available for the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp earlier this month.
--Field Level Media
