Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting safety Jordan Whitehead will miss Thursday night's opener against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Whitehead's absence on Tuesday and said everyone else on the active roster is "ready to roll."

Mike Edwards is expected to start in Whitehead's place when the Bucs begin their Super Bowl defense at Raymond James Stadium.

A fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, Whitehead started all 16 games last season and registered 74 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He added nine tackles and two forced fumbles in four postseason games.

Whitehead, 24, has 219 tackles and three picks in 45 career games (41 starts).

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.