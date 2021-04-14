The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed nose tackle Steve McLendon to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

McLendon played in nine games for the Bucs last season after they acquired the 35-year-old from the New York Jets in a midseason trade.

He had 17 tackles for Tampa Bay, including two for losses, in the regular season and added six tackles and three quarterback hits in three postseason games for the Super Bowl LV champs.

McLendon has played in 153 games (90 starts) for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-15), Jets (2016-20) and Bucs. He has 12.5 career sacks and 28 quarterback hits.

--Field Level Media

