The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed nose tackle Steve McLendon to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.
McLendon played in nine games for the Bucs last season after they acquired the 35-year-old from the New York Jets in a midseason trade.
He had 17 tackles for Tampa Bay, including two for losses, in the regular season and added six tackles and three quarterback hits in three postseason games for the Super Bowl LV champs.
McLendon has played in 153 games (90 starts) for the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-15), Jets (2016-20) and Bucs. He has 12.5 career sacks and 28 quarterback hits.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.