Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II ran into the history books with a 98-yard touchdown gallop on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Only two players in NFL history have produced 99-yard runs -- Tony Dorsett of the Dallas Cowboys in 1982 and Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans in 2018. The Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green is the only other player with a 98-yard run, in 2003.
Lined up in his own end zone midway through the third quarter, Jones took a first-down handoff up the middle, slipped an arm tackle at the 12 and outraced the Carolina defense to the end zone. The score gave Tampa Bay a 26-17 lead with 7:39 left in the quarter.
The previous longest run in Buccaneers history was an 84-yard touchdown by Doug Martin during a 45-17 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 22, 2015. The longest offensive play in franchise history was a 95-yard pass from Josh Freeman to Vincent Jackson against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 21, 2012.
Jones, 23, was Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. His longest carry before Sunday was 49 yards.
