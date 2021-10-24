Sorry, an error occurred.
Tampa Bay's Tom Brady on Sunday became the first quarterback in NFL history with 600 career touchdown passes.
The 44-year-old veteran tossed No. 599 to Chris Godwin and No. 600 to Mike Evans as the Buccaneers built a 21-0 first-quarter lead over the visiting Chicago Bears.
Brady's historic touchdown pass to Evans was a 9-yard completion that capped a five-play, 35-yard drive with six seconds remaining in the quarter.
Drew Brees ranks second on the all-time passing TDs list with 571. Hall of Famers Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) are the only other quarterbacks in the 500 club.
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers is the nearest active player with 427 touchdown passes, including three on Sunday in a 24-10 win against Washington.
Brady, who has won an unprecedented seven Super Bowl championships, is also the NFL's all-time leader in pass attempts and yards and is second in completions.
--Field Level Media
