The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put wide receiver Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Brown will need to be asymptomatic and return two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play in the team's Week 3 game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown is fully vaccinated, given coach Bruce Arians' proclamation earlier this month that the team hit the 100 percent threshold for vaccines.

Brown has six receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets in two games this season. He started the season opener against Dallas and had five catches for 121 yards and a score.

--Field Level Media

(0) comments

